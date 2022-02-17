Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Auburn University
Campus Profile: Auburn University

Auburn University is a public university in Alabama. Around 24,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Jaden Heard | Alabama Campus Correspondent
Thursday, February 17, 2022 8:01 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Auburn University is a public university in Alabama. Around 24,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

Students for Concealed Carry on Campus

Students for Life

The Federalist Society at Auburn University

Turning Point USA at Auburn University

Young Americans for Freedom

Young Americans for Liberty


Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats at Auburn University

Feminists at Auburn

oSTEM at Auburn

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Socialist League

Spectrum: The Gay-Straight Alliance at Auburn University

Veterinarians as One Inclusive Community for Empowerment


Campus Reform FEC Data on Auburn University Employee Political Donations:

According to a Campus Reform analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Auburn University employee political donations contributed 89.53% to Democratic candidates, while 10.35% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Auburn University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.” FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression. 


COVID-19:

Auburn University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.


Stories by Campus Reform about Auburn University:


Christian student responds to SGA that denied him position over personal beliefs

Stephen Morris, the Auburn University pre-law major who was denied the opportunity to serve as the Student Government Association’s Chief Justice, spoke with Campus Reform after student senators took issue with his conservative-leaning tweets.


After Campus Reform article, Christian student gets spot on student government

Earlier this year, a student at Auburn University was denied the opportunity to serve as the student government's Chief Justice due to his conservative and Christian convictions. After Campus Reform highlighted his situation in August, he was overwhelmingly confirmed as an Associate Justice.


'Trying to forget history'? Auburn history prof advocates renaming buildings

Auburn University Assistant History Professor Kate Craig created a map detailing buildings “named after men and women who actively sought to uphold white supremacy at Auburn and beyond.” The map calls on students to sign petitions to rename them.

Staff image