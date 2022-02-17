Campus Reform | Transgender prof says 'everyone is secretly as much of a pervert as we are, and we’ll win because of it'
Transgender prof says 'everyone is secretly as much of a pervert as we are, and we’ll win because of it'

Grace Lavery appeared to suggest on Twitter that all transgender people are perverts.

That tweet followed a series of sexually explicit posts Lavery wrote the previous week.

Peter Cordi | Reporter
Thursday, February 17, 2022 2:39 PM

Editor's Note: This article reports on a series of sexually explicit tweets by a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who works in the field of "trans feminist studies." Some of the posts are sexually graphic in nature. 


Did a transgender professor suggest that trans people are perverts?

Grace Lavery, an associate professor of English, Critical Theory, and Gender & Women’s Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, appeared to suggest that point in a recent tweet. 

"i [sic] think that everyone is secretly as much of a pervert as we are and we'll win because of it," Lavery tweeted in reference to gay women who adhere to the gender binary. 

That tweet appeared on Jan. 29. The following day, Lavery posted a series of leftist and sexually explicit tweets in response to his critics. 

"i think we should seize all private property, so there’ll be nowhere for you adults to try your naughty little spanks except in the gutter with the rest of us," Lavery posted. 

The call to seize private property echoed Lavery's apparent call on Jan. 27 to abolish crime. 

Two days after that tweet, Lavery tweeted a series of sexually explicit posts. One referenced masturbation "during mass," male anatomy, and a sex act in public. 

Lavery researches "history and theory of interpretation since 1800" as well as "trans feminist studies," according to the professor's university profile.

Lavery states that his scholarship is "focused on the belief that transition works; that it is truly possible to change sex."

Campus Reform reached out to Grace Lavery and the University of California, Berkeley, for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

