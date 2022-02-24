WATCH: Should China host the Olympics? Students say no.





Viewership for the Olympic opening ceremony hit a record low as animosity over China's human rights abuses intensifies.

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha went to George Washington University to find out if students agreed with calls to boycott the Olympics.

Many students were supportive of a boycott, citing China's actions against the Uyghurs.

"People's lives are more important than [the] Games," one student said.

Another student suggested that the Olympics should have been hosted in a different country while still including Chinese athletes.

However, not all students were convinced.

"The Olympics have been separated from politics," one student said. "I think some people are having an issue with that."

Another student questioned the accuracy of the human rights abuses, stating that China is "innocent until proven guilty."

Watch their full reactions above.

