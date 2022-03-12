University's DEI objectives focus on K-12 education

The School of Public Health (SPH) at the University of Minnesota (UMN) recently published its "Strategic Plan for Antiracism," which highlights its goals and strategies for implementing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

These objectives include recruiting and enrolling students by focusing on K-12 education.

To “increase recruitment and enrollment of students from marginalized communities," UMN plans to “build relationships and pathways” by placing emphasis on “including K-12, [and] undergraduate” students.

Strategies include establishing connections with and recruiting “from local high schools that have high populations of students who are historically oppressed, disenfranchised, and underrepresented in public health” and “develop and deliver K-12 programming to expose students to the field of public health.”

A complementary goal outlined in the plan is to “train admissions committees.”

This objective requires an “annual training for all admissions committee members” with “training on unconscious bias and how to conduct a holistic review.” Members are required to review “all candidates regardless of whether or not they can demonstrate the prerequisites.”

Other objectives include developing “an inclusive SPH learning environment” and providing “support for Black, Indigenous, and students of color to enhance their success throughout their SPH experience.”

Tactics for this include requiring “diversity and antiracist training for all students starting at orientation” and hosting inclusive events “that include marginalized voices at the center” which utilize “contract caterers and other vendors from BIPOC-owned businesses.”

The plan also emphasizes “school-wide efforts to bring students together from similar backgrounds.”

UMN plans on establishing “affinity or cultural spaces (non-white dominant) where students can network and gather” and “allocate funding to SPH affinity groups.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Minnesota for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.