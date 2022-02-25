Campus Reform | Fix the patriarchy with art, get $1,000 prize
Fix the patriarchy with art, get $1,000 prize

Winners in the "Dismantle Patriarchy" competition will receive $1,000 for their creations.

Campus Reform covers how patriarchy is discussed in higher education and used to push leftist narratives.

Katelyn Rafferty '23 | Arizona Campus Correspondent
Friday, February 25, 2022 4:12 PM

The organizations "V-Day" and "A Call to Men" are currently running an art competition that tasks high school and college students to "change the larger societal system of patriarchy and create an accepting society."

Winners in the "Dismantle Patriarchy" competition will receive $1,000 for their "visual art, music, essay, story, poetry, video or photography" submissions that "dismantle — take apart, break into pieces, deconstruct — patriarchy."

Campus Reform covers how patriarchy is discussed in higher education and used to push leftist narratives. 

[RELATED: Ivy Leaguers to celebrate Valentine's Day with condom sculpture contest]

This semester, American University is offering the course "Mental Health, Madness, and Neuroqueerness," which examines how "ideas about mental health and wellness are situated in systems of colonialism, white supremacy, capitalism, and patriarchy.” 

Last year, Campus Reform reported on Katjha M. Guenther's book The Lives and Death of Shelter Animals. According to Guenther, a gender studies professor at University of California-Riverside, shelter animals' deaths are the “outcome of everyday and sustained collisions of capitalism, anthroparchy, white supremacy, and patriarchy.”

The Dismantle Patriarchy competition runs through Apr. 7. 

Campus Reform reached out to both organizations for comment; this article will be updated accordingly. 

