SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's speech riddled with White supremacist ideas, according to academics

On Friday, President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Brown Jackson, a federal judge, addressed the country after Biden introduced her at a press conference that day.

By praising America and reflecting on her hard work and accomplishments, the woman who may become the first Black female Supreme Court justice engaged in ideas and language that campus leftists have deemed offensive, racist, or examples of White supremacy.

Campus Reform obtained a transcript of Jackson’s speech. Here are the most problematic excerpts, according to woke and "anti-racist" figures in higher education.

Speech Excerpts:

“I must begin these very brief remarks by thanking God for delivering me to this point in my professional journey.”

Did Jackson thank a White supremacist? A course at Swathmore College titled “Is God a White Supremacist?” examines “evil and the nature of suffering, human/anti-human binaries, death and being, and perceptions of the racialized transcendent Other in the social, political, and symbolic order.”





“And I do know that one can only come this far, by faith among my many blessings, and indeed, the very first is the fact that I was born in this great country. The United States of America is the greatest beacon of hope and democracy the world has ever known.”

Over and over again, college students are subjected to their professors’ claims that America is terrible and racist.





“I was also blessed from my early days to have had a supportive and loving family. My mother and father, who have been married for 54 years, are at their home in Florida right now.”

Jackson used the word “mother,” but she must have meant the politically correct phrase “birthing person.” She’ll get a pass for that, but what she won’t get a pass for is promoting the racist nuclear family model, which the radical left says needs to be dismantled.





“Law enforcement also runs in my family. In addition to my brother, I had two uncles who served decades as police officers, one of whom became the police chief, in my hometown of Miami, Florida.”

According to leftist academics, the police are racist and need to be defunded or abolished, yet Jackson boasts about her family’s history in law enforcement.





"I am standing here today by the grace of God as testament to the love and support that I've received from my family."

If students are told they can’t say “God bless you,” Jackson saying “grace of God” is equally problematic.





“Justice Breyer … also exemplified every day in every way that a Supreme Court justice can perform at the highest level of skill and integrity, while also being guided by civility, Grace, pragmatism and generosity of spirit."

When Jackson says, “the highest level of skill and integrity,” it sounds a lot like meritocracy, which is a tool of Whiteness, Whiteness ideology, a microaggression, as well toxic according to campus radicals.





"Justice Breyer, the members of the Senate will decide if I fill your seat. But please know that I could never fill your shoes.”

That sounds like a characteristic of White supremacy culture according to an academic at Washington University, who described the mindset as, “even though we're working really hard, there's a narrative that we're not enough, that somehow who we are, what we do, it's just not enough.”





“And if I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed, as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I can only hope that my life and career my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded, will inspire future generations of Americans.”

If this is true, why are there “harmful language alerts” on America’s founding documents at the national archives? Plus, those racist founding fathers didn’t believe in democracy according to one professor. America is allegedly not an “exceptional” nation.





As leftists in academia celebrate the first black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson has violated many of the speech codes enforced on campus. Will she apologize?

