Campus Profile: Illinois State University

Illinois State University is a public university in Illinois. Around 17,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Elias Coop-Gonzalez | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, March 23, 2022 4:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

 Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

Turning Point USA at Illinois State University

Young Americans for Liberty


Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats at Illinois State University

Renewable Energy Society

Young Democratic Socialists of America at Illinois State


 Campus Reform FEC Data on Illinois State University Employee Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Illinois State University employee political donations contributed 95.03% to Democratic candidates, while 4.77% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Illinois State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

Illinois State University is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, and staff.


Stories by Campus Reform about Illinois State University:


Illinois State U gives $1,000 scholarships to 100 students who are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated students have the chance to win $100 or $1,000 from ISU in campus or scholarship money, respectively. 


Illinois State U promotes scholarship for illegal immigrants

Illinois State University promoted on its website a scholarship program for DACA and illegal immigrant students.


ISU coach abruptly resigns, but not without reminding everyone that ‘all lives matter’

The former coach was also lambasted for allegedly removing a BLM sign hung on his door without his permission.

