Campus Profile: Illinois State University
Illinois State University is a public university in Illinois. Around 17,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Turning Point USA at Illinois State University
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats at Illinois State University
Renewable Energy Society
Young Democratic Socialists of America at Illinois State
Campus Reform FEC Data on Illinois State University Employee Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Illinois State University employee political donations contributed 95.03% to Democratic candidates, while 4.77% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Illinois State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Illinois State University is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about Illinois State University:
Illinois State U gives $1,000 scholarships to 100 students who are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinated students have the chance to win $100 or $1,000 from ISU in campus or scholarship money, respectively.
Illinois State U promotes scholarship for illegal immigrants
Illinois State University promoted on its website a scholarship program for DACA and illegal immigrant students.
ISU coach abruptly resigns, but not without reminding everyone that ‘all lives matter’
The former coach was also lambasted for allegedly removing a BLM sign hung on his door without his permission.