Biden denounces Defund the Police in State of the Union

In his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to increase funding for law enforcement.

“We should all agree that the answer is not to defund the police, [it] is to fund the police," the president stated.

Biden proposed hiring more police and funding them with “resources and training to protect our communities,” asking “Democrats and Republicans alike to pass my budget to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

The call to increase funding for law enforcement is at odds with the ideas promulgated on college campuses around the country, as police have been denounced as “racist” by university faculty, staff, and student groups.

In 2021, students and professors participated in a nationwide effort to get “cops off campus” by refusing to attend or hold classes or engage in any kind of labor, be it homework or even responding to emails.

Bard College in New York offered a Fall 2021 course titled “Abolishing Prisons and the Police” in which students were taught how to “sell” the idea of abolition to Americans.

Additionally, Boston University’s African American Studies Department published a document titled, “How to Grow Abolition on Your Campus: 8 Actions,” which teaches students strategies to "defund and eliminate” the police.

Vice President Kamala Harris has supported defunding the police as well, noting in an interview on The View that instead of “put[ting] more cops on the street,” the government must allocate that funding to public education, affordable housing, homeownership, and healthcare in order to “achieve safe and healthy communities.”

United States Representative from Minnesota Ilhan Omar has previously proclaimed “we need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Other prominent Democratic politicians who have supported defunding the police include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes, Nancy Pelosi, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Bill De Blasio, Marcia Fudge, Susan Rice, Gretchen Whitmer, and many others.

After cities around the country began to defund their police departments in wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, murder rates skyrocketed, especially in Minneapolis, leaving already-dangerous communities in an even worse position.

