Campus Profile: University of Memphis

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Memphis is a public university in Tennessee. Around 16,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

American Constitution Society

Coalition of Students for Life

Turning Point USA- Memphis

University of Memphis College Republicans





Liberal Organizations:

Diversity Committee

EveryONE

The NAACP Chapter at The University of Memphis

Stonewall Tigers Gender & Sexuality Alliance





Campus Reform FEC Data on University of Memphis Employee Political Donations

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Memphis employee political donations contributed 94.35% to Democratic candidates, while 5.44% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

The University of Memphis has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

The University of Memphis is NOT requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, and staff.





Stories by Campus Reform about University of Memphis:

University offers professors $3K to 'redesign' courses with social justice, 'anti-racist' content

University of Memphis professors are being encouraged to redesign courses to better promote commitments to diversity and social justice. Two $1,500 stipends will be offered to 15-20 faculty members prior to class redesign and again after course completion.





U Memphis becomes latest school to halt diversity training after Trump executive order

The University of Memphis became the latest school to pause its diversity training programs after pressure from the Trump administration. President Trump's executive order cuts federal funding to universities that teach false narratives about race and American history





Memphis prof.: Confederate flag a symbol of 'white heteropatriarchal capitalism"

The Confederate flag is more than a symbol of slavery and northern oppression, "[i]t is the ultimate symbol of white heteropatriarchal capitalism" according to one University of Memphis (UM) professor.