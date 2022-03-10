Campus Reform | WATCH: Is 'ninja' too masculine? Students debate 'problematic' words.
WATCH: Is 'ninja' too masculine? Students debate 'problematic' words.

Leana Dippie recently interviewed University of Florida students to see why they think the Seattle university designated 'ninja,' 'freshman,' and 'crazy' as 'problematic words.'

Leana Dippie '23 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Thursday, March 10, 2022 4:00 PM


The University of Washington's "IT Inclusive Language Guide" recently gained national media attention for its list of "problematic words." 

These terms included "ninja," "freshman," and "crazy." 

Campus Reform correspondent Leana Dippie recently interviewed University of Florida students to see why they think the Seattle university designated these terms as "problematic."

"Something to do with racism," one student pondered when Dippie ask her why ninja might be problematic. 

Watch the video above to see students decide whether these terms are offensive and the University of Washington's rationale. 

