Campus Profile: University of Denver

University of Denver is a private university in Colorado. Around 5,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Jesse Hughes '24 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

Students For Life

Turning Point USA


Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Alliance

Divest DU

Feminist Student Alliance

Queer Student Alliance


Campus Reform FEC Data on University of Memphis Employee Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Denver employee political donations contributed 97.33% to Democratic candidates, while 2.06% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

The University of Denver has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.



COVID-19:

University of Denver is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.


Stories by Campus Reform about University of Denver

University of Denver hosts ‘White Privilege Symposium’

The University of Denver will host and sponsor the annual “White Privilege Symposium,” (WPS) which is set up to “examine patterns, cultures, and systems that contribute to identity, power, and privilege,” on Friday and Saturday. 

U Denver takes a stand, will keep 'Pioneer' moniker

After a multi-year saga, the University of Denver has decided to keep its “Pioneer” mascot. The decision comes after several years of student activism and decisions from university leadership.

U Denver 'activism' workshop targets 'white supremacist conservatives' on campus

The University of Denver held an online workshop at the end of the spring semester focused on challenging “whiteness” and using “transformational resistance” tactics. 

