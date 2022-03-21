This university is celebrating 'womxn' during Women’s History Month

Georgia State University is putting a woke spin on observing Women’s History Month this March by including biological men in the festivities.

“In Our Gardens: Celebrating Womxn Past, Present, and Future” is the university's theme for 2022. The term "womxn," according to the Georgia State's website, “validate[s] individuals whose experiences exist beyond social norms of womanhood.”

“With the inclusion of the Multicultural Center’s use of the spelling “womxn,” the Center aims to amplify the identities and experiences of women of color, transgender individuals, and individuals who are non-binary/non-conforming,” the website further states.

However, many of the March events featured on the event schedule include the original spelling of “women” and “woman.”

When asked for clarification, Vice President for Student Engagement Michael Sanseviro told Campus Reform that since each individual event is hosted by different departments, each partner has the opportunity to "honor the various terms that are recognized by different groups."

"This is why, for example, some events may reference History or Herstory," he explained.

The month-long event is hosted by Cultures, Community & Inclusion, a subdivision of the Multicultural Center, as well as other university centers and departments.

In addition to celebrating International Women’s Day, which was observed on Mar. 8, organizers established a variety of events intended to celebrate the achievements of women throughout history.

Biological men will also be included in the celebration. On Mar. 24, the Multicultural Center will host “TRANScending Athletics” to further “explore” transgender identities and the impact it makes in athletics.

“Join us for a critical event to discuss the intersection of trans identity and sports,” the program states. “We will discuss affirming trans identity, how trans athletes can navigate their lives within a sport, and how to make sure that the playing field is fair for all athletes.”

The debate over transgender participation in athletics has been a driving narrative during the 2021-2022 academic year. During Women’s History Month, University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won a national title at the NCAA women's swimming national championships.

On March 30, the Women’s Philanthropy Network, with the support of the Georgia State Alumni Association, will host a panel discussion on Title IX in honor of its 50-year anniversary. The panel will focus on“higher education” and “sports equity,” as well as implementing protections against sexual harassment and assault.

Campus Reform contacted the Multicultural Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

