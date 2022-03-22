Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Northern Illinois University
Campus Profile: Northern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University is a public university in Illinois. Around 11,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Ali Beneker | Wisconsin Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 6:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

Turning Point USA


Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats

DREAM Action

Liberated Minds Organization

NAACP

Prism

Sunrise DeKalb

The Black Student Union

The Good Girl Movement, inc.

The Women and Gender Advocacy Alliance


OpenSecrets Data on Northern Illinois University Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 99.48% of Northern Illinois University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.52% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Northern Illinois University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.”


 

COVID-19: 

Northern Illinois University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.


Stories by Campus Reform about Northern Illinois University:


EXCLUSIVE: Vaccine policy switch may put doctoral student's future in jeopardy

'Campus Reform' spoke with a doctoral student at Northern Illinois University whose career may be impacted by the institution's sudden policy change to vaccine requirements.


NIU students 'appalled' by anti-Trump 'tiny hands' cartoon

LGBTQ students at Northern Illinois University are angry at an anti-Trump cartoon printed in the student newspaper because it joked about the transgender bathroom debate.


NIU issues 'Conscientious Costumes' guide for Halloween

Northern Illinois University is urging students to “think carefully about the impact of costumes” this Halloween.

