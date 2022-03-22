Campus Profile: Northern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University is a public university in Illinois. Around 11,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
DREAM Action
Liberated Minds Organization
NAACP
Prism
Sunrise DeKalb
The Black Student Union
The Good Girl Movement, inc.
The Women and Gender Advocacy Alliance
OpenSecrets Data on Northern Illinois University Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 99.48% of Northern Illinois University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.52% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Northern Illinois University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.”
COVID-19:
Northern Illinois University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
