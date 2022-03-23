WATCH: 'Gotta get that inflation down': Students are worried about getting a job





As the inflation rate hit an astronomical 7.9%, Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha went to Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, to see if students are concerned about the economy and getting a job after graduation.

"If prices are increasing and wages are not also increasing to compensate that, then the cost of living is just going to go up for everybody," one student said. "When I finally do get a job after I graduate, it's just going to be harder."

Another student sounded off about the future his generation faces, claiming that his age group is "the most in debt," "the most [unemployed,]" and "the poorest generation" in comparison to older generations.

Additionally, March marks the rounding of Spring Break for many college students. However, what is typically a popular time for students to travel is now increasingly more expensive.

As prices for hotels, airplane fares, and gas increase, students admitted that spring break plans are now more of a luxury than normal.

According to the Travel Price Index, hotel prices are expected to have increased 13%, airfare by a rate of $7/month, and gas, a major expense, by approximately 26%.

"It's pretty awful that college students, and really anyone, are so dependent on gas prices going up that much that they can't get home to see their family," one student acknowledged.

Another student noted how travel will be expensive for everyone, driving home the argument that wages should increase to compensate for the inflation rate.

"It's going to make touring schools for grad schools more expensive, also," she said.

Watch the full video above.

