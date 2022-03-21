University displays 'Guiding Principles for Social Justice' poster across campus

California State University, Fullerton is displaying posters across its campus that feature “Guiding Principles for Social Justice.”

The posters are meant to “amplify our denouncement of all hateful legacies and actions that pit us against each other or that would create a society that perpetuates bias or minimizes our inherent value as human beings," according to the school's website.

Fullerton student Noelle Fitchett shared an image of the posters on social media. Two other students independently confirmed to Campus Reform that the posters are displayed in classrooms on campus.

Both students requested anonymity.

This social justice poster was hanging up in my chemistry lab…CHEMISTRY LAB pic.twitter.com/rvb8Z2mFBb — Noelle (@NoelleFitchett) March 6, 2022

“I don’t agree with the posters because I believe they push a one-sided narrative,” Fitchett told Campus Reform. “My school is very open about where they stand when it comes to those issues so I definitely agree that it is to push a certain perspective.

Action items listed on the posters include “Embed and implement principles of antiracism, diversity, equity, and inclusion in all that we do" and “Successfully recruit, retain, and graduate students from underserved communities, with a specific emphasis on Black/African American and Native American/Indigenous [students]."

"Most of my school is left-leaning, so I don’t think that people would accept my disagreement with the posters," Fitchett added.

Fullerton was in the news earlier this year for its COVID-19 restrictions, which campuses across the California State University system adopted.

The university held remotely through Feb. 6 and imposed an indoor mask mandate through Jan. 31.

