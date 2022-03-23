DeSantis declares new winner in NCAA women's swimming 500-yard freestyle championship

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation that recognizes University of Virginia swimmer Emma Weyant, a Florida native, as the rightful champion of the NCAA 500-yard freestyle.

"I, Ron DeSantis, Governor of the State of Florida, do hereby declare in Florida that Emma Weyant is the rightful winner of the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Women's 500-yard Freestyle, congratulate her on yet another significant achievement, and express pride that she is a Florida resident," the proclamation reads.

Weyant, an Olympic silver medalist, came second against University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas in the final heat, losing by 1.75 seconds. The NCAA ratified the results and officially declared Thomas the winner, despite having previously competed for the Ivy League as a man.

DeSantis sounded off against the NCAA allowing biological men to compete against women, noting that the policy "erode[s] opportunities for women athletes and perpetuate[s] a fraud against women athletes as well as the public at large."

"Women have fought for decades to have equal opportunities in athletics, and it is wrong to allow ideology to erode these opportunities as is happening in other states, and the preservation of women-specific athletic teams or sports is necessary to promote equality of athletic opportunities," the proclamation reads. "[I]t is my determination that men should not be competing against women such as Emma Weyant, robbing women and girls of achievements, awards, and scholarships."

The proclamation concludes that "Florida rejects the NCAA's efforts to destroy women's athletics, disapproved of the NCAA elevating ideology over biology, and takes offense at the NCAA trying to make others complicit in a lie."

Florida has taken the reigns when it comes to protecting women's sports and took early action last year to solidify protections for ensuring a level playing field.

In June 2021, DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 1028, which requires that athletes compete in the division associated with their biological sex.

Dubbed the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," the bill made Florida the eighth state to issue such protections.

DeSantis referenced the swift action in the proclamation, noting that the bill "preserve[s] fair opportunities for female athletes to demonstrate their strength, skills, and abilities in athletic competition."

Other states including South Dakota, Iowa, and Georgia have also taken decisive action to protect women's sports.

DeSantis addressed the proclamation on Twitter, accusing the NCAA of making a mockery out of women's championships and "perpetuating" falsehoods.

By allowing men to compete in women's sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud.



In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota's Emma Weyant as the best women's swimmer in the 500y freestyle. pic.twitter.com/tBmFxFE3q6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 22, 2022

Thomas' participation in the competition swiped the spotlight during the three-day championship and was largely critiqued by onlookers and participants.

The Liberty Jacket, an independent student publication at Georgia Tech, reported this week on one parent's grievances over watching her daughter compete against Thomas.

Campus Reform reached out to Weyant and DeSantis' office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

