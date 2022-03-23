This is how 'detransitioners' who regret their gender assignment surgeries get sidelined by leftist narratives

As higher education institutions and academic theories promote transgender ideology to young adults, there is a growing movement of people who regret their decision to transition that does not appear to factor into campus policies and debates on gender.

March 12 marked "Detrans Awareness Day." A number of advocates took to Twitter to share their own personal "detransition" stories.

I was trans for 5 years, on T for almost 4 years, had “top surgery” in 2018. I stopped T in May ‘20and started socially detransitioning Dec ‘20. Now I’m married to the loml, pregnant with my 1st baby. #DetransAwarenessDay



Regretfully trans April ‘20, me on my wedding day Dec ‘21 pic.twitter.com/iHmZmqODYF — Daisy🦎 (@dmchadra) March 12, 2022

One woman reported getting "sucked into gender ideology" online at 15 and being encouraged to transition by her school.

when i was 15, lonely, and hated my body, i got sucked into gender ideology online.



my school encouraged me and i was easily prescribed a high dose of testosterone at 18, and it was very damaging.



this is not rare.#DetransAwarenessDay



me at 19, trans // me now at 23 pic.twitter.com/oNPF5J3Q7m — helena (@lacroicsz) March 12, 2022

Universities put tampons in men’s restrooms and change housing policy to incorporate “gender identity.” Higher education institutions also monitor speech use by eliminating gendered language and enforcing strict pronoun policies.

But as many universities celebrated "Transgender Day of Remembrance" in December, which serves to remember transgender lives lost due to "transphobia," academia is largely silent on those who have come to regret their transition.

The rising movement to highlight stories of those who have "detransitioned" has gained some media attention. For example, in 2021, CBS covered the stories of "detransitioners" in a 60 Minutes segment.

"Some patients are not being properly evaluated in accordance with professional guidelines before being prescribed hormone treatments or approved for surgery," 60 Minutes reported on its website, noting that "criticisms began surfacing from advocates before the piece aired."

But detransition advocates still believe the trend is underreported and are concerned about the impact this has on school and universities policy.

Genspect — an alliance of researchers, professional groups, parents, and detransitioners who aim to advocate for parents of gender-questioning youth — is one group attempting to raise awareness.

Genspect Manager Angus Fox told Campus Reform that the organization is “very concerned that colleges and universities are misunderstanding the phenomenon of the rising number of young people changing their gender identity.”

[RELATED: Texas students protest in favor 'sex change' operations for minors]

But quantifying the number of transgender-identifying individuals who regret their decision is difficult.

Fox says there is “almost no data” due to detransitioners' hesitancy to inform their former clinics, poor research quality, and detransitiners' desire to stay silent.

“Many detransitioners simply want to ‘melt away’ into society, and not be prominent voices: this is because they are often stigmatized from two directions, with certain pro-transition advocates arguing that they are harming trans people by speaking about their experiences, and certain anti-transition advocates arguing that they were stupid to make the choices they made,” Fox said.

“As a result, this phenomenon is massively underreported,” he added. “However, we do know that there are more than 26,000 members of the Reddit detransition group (most, although not all, of whom are detransitioners) – and other groups exist besides.”

Those who do publish data on the subject get shouted down by trans-rights advocates.

Lisa Littman, a physician and researcher, told Quillette in a 2019 interview that she lost her "consulting job" following outrage over her research on gender dysphoria.

Littman's October 2021 study found that only 24% of detransitioners chose to inform the clinics about the reversal. The article was published in Archives of Sexual Behavior.

In 2015, Dutch researchers published an article in the Journal of Adolescent Health that reported that "no consensus exists" on the early use of puberty blockers.

Other studies have found “limited evidence” of positive outcomes for those who medically transition.

Genspect has developed a “Brief Guidance for Colleges & Universities” resource and encourages those in higher education to offer a more balanced approach.

“We hope that colleges will understand that young people are still developing their identities up to the age of 25, and even beyond this age (especially where neurodiverse people are concerned),” Fox said.

[RELATED: DeSantis declares new winner in NCAA women's swimming 500-yard freestyle championship]

He continued, “Therefore, we believe it is not a college's place to stray from affirmation into confirmation: students should be free to explore their identities without concretizing any aspect of their selves, especially by undergoing medical transition.”

Fox also told Campus Reform that “a lot of detransitioners believe in hindsight that they were too young to understand the consequences of their transition."

Genspect also advises colleges to provide counseling services to detransitioners.

The conversation about gender ideology in education is gaining ground nationally as it has been pushed on children at increasingly younger ages.

Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which would prevent teachers from having conversations about sexual orientation or gender identity with children in kindergarten through third grade, has been slammed by transgender activists and corporations such as Disney.

While these voices have gained national attention, polling by The Daily Wire found 64% of Americans support the bill.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott issued an order that stated “a number of so-called ‘sex change’ procedures constitute child abuse under existing Texas law,” which students protested.

Campus Reform reached out to Lisa Littman but did not receive a response.