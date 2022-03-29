JOB ALERT: Driessen Fellow program emphasizes how capitalism helps the environment

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

The Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) is on the lookout for campus interns as part of its Driessen Fellow program.

CFACT dispels the notion that only liberals can be environmentalists and espouses the idea that capitalism actually helps the environment, regardless of what leftist activists might say.

“The Driessen Fellow program is based on the philosophy espoused by Paul Driessen, author of Cracking Big Green and Eco-Imperialism: Green Power, Black Death," the internship description reads.

“Driessen is a stalwart advocate for true conservation, societal advancement, and the rights of minority and indigenous peoples around the world," the text continues.

The responsibilities listed on the internship webpage include:

Organize campus events such as inviting expert speakers, litter clean ups, documentary screenings, or distributing flyers on important issues to raise awareness for free market environmentalism.

Recruit new students to the cause by tabling on campus to gain new contacts and members.

Document your efforts with photos to post on social media and get a buzz going on campus.

CFACT additionally lists some ways the Driessen Fellow program will benefit interns:

Competitive pay for the semester.

Work remotely with no need to put in long hours doing reports that can interfere with study or other plans.

Build your resumé by expanding your work skills and partnering with a well-respected, Washington DC think tank.

Learn about the driving philosophy behind private property rights and free market environmentalism as well as data and facts that back up these theories in the real world.

CFACT’s National Director of Collegians Adam Houser told Campus Reform, “The Driessen Fellow internship helps students push back against the tide of leftism taking over their schools, particularly on environmental and energy issues.”

“CFACT's Driessen Fellows internship program empowers students with resources, facts, and support to counter such false claims and show that students on the Right care about the environment, they just don't want to throw away their freedoms in the name of the environment,” Houser said.

Houser also stressed the importance that free market environmentalism provides the best answers to environmental problems, and that Driessen Fellow interns can make up to $1,200 per semester to organize speaking events, litter clean-ups, tree plantings, petition drives, hikes, and campus activism.

Students interested in applying to the Driessen Fellow internship can email Adam Houser at ahouser@cfactcampus.org and should check out the CFACT website to see the work they do on- and off-campus.

