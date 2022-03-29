Campus Reform | Campus Profile: University of Mount Union
Campus Profile: University of Mount Union

Aleana Smiley '24 | Ohio Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 7:45 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Mount Union is a private university in Ohio. Around 2,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

Freedom Society


Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Union

Gender Equity Matters

Peace Building Society

Pride


FEC Data on University of Mount Union Employee Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Mount Union employee political donations contributed 87.50% to Democratic candidates, while 12.50% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for the University of Mount Union. 


COVID-19:

 The University of Mount Union is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.


Stories by Campus Reform about the University of Mount Union:

University requires masks for spectators, not athletes

The University of Mount Union will be requiring masks for all athletic events this month. "All individuals, regardless of vaccination status" at the university are now required to wear masks in "all indoor public areas" and at "all campus events and activities."

