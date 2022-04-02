Student leader asks why CA university president is making leftist statements about TX politics

On Feb. 28, Sacramento State University President Robert Nelson released a statement to the campus community opposing Texas Governor Greg Abbott's order that classifies “sex change” procedures on minors as “child abuse” under existing state law.

But why the president of a California school is concerning himself with Texas politics raises questions among students.

“President Nelson's statement is ludicrous and very much unnecessary," Christian Hunter said.

Hunter, who is a Sacramento State student and Northern Vice-Chair of California College Republicans, also told Campus Reform that "if Nelson focused more on the needs of our students instead of sending out empty statements with no purpose other than to virtue signal we could actually have a better way of life for the student body."

“I am deeply disturbed and saddened by decisions made by Texas state leaders last week that threaten the lives of transgender youth in that state and possibly everywhere,” Nelson's statement opens.

In Texas, junior Dylan Newsom believes that opposition to Abbott's order reflects adults' desire to "validate" their ideas by applying them to children.

The Texas A&M University student described stances similar to Newsom's as the "appeasement of radical sexual and gender theory."

“[It] is already against the law to subject Texas children to a wide variety of elective procedures for gender transitioning, including reassignment surgeries that can cause sterilization, mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen," Abbott's order reads.

Nelson wrote, "[w]e stand with those families in Texas, and in many other places across the nation and the world, in the fight against destructive, politically motivated calls to rip children from loving homes."

“I think Nelson should focus on our students and what's happening in our state and school," Hunter said.

