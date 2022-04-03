Campus Reform | DeSantis to authorize Hamilton Center for teaching the 'foundations of western and American civilization'
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

DeSantis to authorize Hamilton Center for teaching the 'foundations of western and American civilization'

The University of Florida is set to receive $3 million to establish its Hamilton Center for Classical and Civic Education.

A university spokesperson told Campus Reform, 'While the Governor has not yet signed SB2524, we are prepared to move forward on this initiative.'

Trending
1
WATCH: A man can be woman of the year, students argue
By Alexa Schwerha
2
REPORT: UCLA equity officer hopes for Clarence Thomas' death
By Peter Cordi
3
Due process under fire: Biden's nominee calls for "possibility" of innocence in Title I…
By Angela Morabito
4
This university is shuttering its Office of Equity and Inclusion
By Logan Dubil '23
5
Student leader asks why CA university president is making leftist statements about TX p…
By Travis Morgan '22
6
U Florida takes 'Karl Marx' name off study room following news report
By Avery Selby
Alex Munguia '24 | Florida Senior Campus Correspondent
Sunday, April 3, 2022 12:00 PM

The University of Florida is set to receive $3 million to establish its Hamilton Center for Classical and Civic Education. 

"The purpose of the center is to support teaching and research concerning the ideas, traditions, and texts that form the foundations of western and American civilization," the amendment to Florida's SB 2524 reads, granting the authorization to the public university. 

Steve Orlando, vice president for communications at the University of Florida, told Campus Reform, "While the Governor has not yet signed SB2524, we are prepared to move forward on this initiative."

"[W]e look forward to making this resource available to our campus community," he added. 

[RELATED: U Florida takes 'Karl Marx' name off study room following news report]

The legislation lists a number of goals for the Hamilton Center to accomplish through its mission. 

These goals are to "Educate university students in core texts and great debates of Western civilization; Educate university students in the principles, ideals and institutions of the American political order; Educate university students in the foundations of responsible leadership and informed citizenship; Provide programming and training related to civic education and the values of open inquiry and civil discourse to support the K-20 system."

The Center will also operate in coordination with the Florida Institute of Politics and the Adam Smith Center for the Study of Economic Freedom.

Bryan Griffin, the deputy press secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, referred Campus Reform to the politician's comments at a Mar. 17 press conference.

[RELATED: DeSantis agenda continues to rattle FL profs]

“[E]very single person that comes through our school system is eventually going to turn 18 and they're going be an American citizen exercising those responsibilities," DeSantis remarked. “[O]ur responsibility to make sure that they have a good foundation of what that means.” 

Accordingly, the Hamilton Center is expected to assist with the “curation and implementation of Portraits in Patriotism.” The project will feature a series of video accounts from immigrants who escaped communist regimes in Latin America.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this