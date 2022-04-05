Some students may soon have the ‘right’ to dorms of the opposite sex, per their 'gender identity'

Students at the University of Toledo may soon be required to share residence halls, bathrooms, and locker rooms with individuals of the opposite sex. A policy proposed by the university's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, students can choose residence halls, restrooms, and locker rooms regardless of sex.

The policy proposes "gender inclusive practices," including that students/staff "must" use "chosen names" and pronouns when referring to each other.

Students, faculty, and staff would have the “right” to use residence halls, restrooms, and locker rooms that "match their gender identity and/or gender expression," states the proposed policy.

“Students, faculty, and staff have the right to use facilities that match their gender identity and/or gender expression, including but not limited to: restrooms, locker rooms, and residence halls.”

The proposed “Inclusive Gender Practice” policy also states that students/staff “must” call others by their “chosen first name” and pronouns, which can be selected online.

The school already adopted a "Preferred First Name" policy, which allows students to go by a "chosen name" on campus and on diplomas, but the proposed updated policy expands into "instances where legal name is required within University Systems."

After a 30-day comment period, which expired on March 21, University of Toledo Executive Assistant for the Office of Legal Affairs Annette Hyttenhove told Campus Reform, "the policy was removed from the UT website. All comments are currently being reviewed."

The school's Executive Director of the Office of Marketing and Communications Meghan Cunningham told Campus Reform that "no action has been taken on the draft policy."

The policy was proposed by UT’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and scopes all University of Toledo campuses.

“The university shouldn’t be putting people in a position like that,” UT YAF President Jackson Shinske told Campus Reform. “How can parents feel safe sending their daughters to a school that allows males to enter into their locker rooms?”

Campus Reform reached out to University of Toledo President Gregory Postel and Interim Executive Director for Office of Diversity and Inclusion Malaika Bell. This article will be updated accordingly.