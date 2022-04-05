Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Idaho State University
Campus Profile: Idaho State University

Oscar Buynevich | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 8:11 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Idaho State University is a public university in Pocatello, Idaho. Around 10,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

  • Christians United for Israel

  • College Republicans

Liberal Organizations:

  • ISU Young Democrats

  • Sexuality and Gender Alliance- SAGA

FEC Data on Idaho State University Employee Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Idaho State University employee political donations contributed 89.18% to Democratic candidates, while 10.82% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Idaho State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

COVID-19:

Idaho State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

