Campus Profile: Idaho State University
Idaho State University is a public university in Idaho. Around 10,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Idaho State University is a public university in Pocatello, Idaho. Around 10,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Christians United for Israel
College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
ISU Young Democrats
Sexuality and Gender Alliance- SAGA
FEC Data on Idaho State University Employee Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Idaho State University employee political donations contributed 89.18% to Democratic candidates, while 10.82% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Idaho State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Idaho State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.