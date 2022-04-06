Progressive pressure results in Biden extending student loan freeze

The White House is now extending the federal student loan freeze until Aug. 31.

Biden has formally announced another extension on the pause on federal student loan repayments -- it now runs through August 31st, 2022. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) April 6, 2022

Prior to this decision, Americans were set to resume loan repayments on May 1.

In August, Campus Reform reported President Biden's decision to extend the loan freeze through February, the policy which preceded the May 1 extension.

The new August deadline marks the second time the Biden administration has extended the freeze since declaring February 2022 to be the month that payments would resume as progressive lawmakers pressure him to cancel student debt.

Senate Democrats are lobbying the president to "cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower."

These extensions go against the administration's earlier rhetoric in favor of Americans' resuming payments.

Campus Reform has also reported on advocacy in favor of canceling student loans. In December, a group of students protested outside of the White House equipped with a band and carolers in an attempt to catch the administration's attention.

Students held signs reading "President Biden: Don't Resume Student Loan Payments" and "Cancel Student Debt."

