Streetman discusses new "Race and Resistance Studies" major

SFSU’s new major will train students in the "multiple forms of resistance and struggle aimed at achieving racial social justice."

Abigail Streetman '22 | Senior Florida Campus Correspondent
Thursday, April 7, 2022 7:41 PM


On Friday's episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Abigail Streetman speaks about San Francisco State University’s new undergraduate major in “Race and Resistance Studies.”

SFSU’s new major will train students in the "multiple forms of resistance and struggle aimed at achieving racial social justice." It will also cover topics such as “histories of resistance, gender issues, transnational issues, and cultural production.” The department also offers a minor in this program.

Streetman points out that social justice “means equally ‘distributing the wealth, opportunities and privileges within a society.’ Redistributionist policies that we see play out on a larger scale in socialist systems.”

One course in the program, called “Community Service Learning: Praxis in Race and Resistance Studies,” provides students with “experiential learning” in “struggles for social justice, community empowerment, and equity within and across communities of color.” 

Another notable course is called “Race, Radicalism and Revolution,” and gives students an idea of “liberated visions of society and world.” 

This week, Campus Reform correspondent Blakeley Fiedler joins the countdown to discuss pro-Palestine student activists at Georgetown University who shut down a study abroad trip to Israel.

Streetman also discusses a Campus Reform Freedom of Information Act request that revealed one Texas university’s Board of Regents did not approve of the school’s decision to remove the name of a historical female leader from a building on campus.

Watch the episode above for full coverage on all of these stories. 

Follow the author on Twitter: @abbyystreetman


