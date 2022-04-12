This bill requires universities to comply with Title IX, inform pregnant women about their rights on campus

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) has introduced the Pregnant Students' Rights Act.

If enacted into law, the bill would mandate that all college students be informed of all pregnancy resources, including all resources available on campus for supporting expecting mothers who are continuing their degrees.

“College students who are pregnant or may become unexpectedly pregnant deserve to know all of the resources available to them, and it is unacceptable that so many are told that abortion is their only option. Young women should feel empowered to choose life and create the best future for both themselves and their child," Hinson stated in a press release.

The bill, which is currently before the Committee on Education and Labor, states that 27.6% of abortions in the U.S. are performed for college-aged women.

This figure is supported by a 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.

Per the bill text, colleges would be required to disseminate information about providing life-saving resources to students through campus-wide emails, written sections in handbooks, and student orientations. Universities would also be required to make information regarding pregnancy options publicly available through the school website.

"An academic disparity exists because of the lack of resources, support, and notifications available for female college students who do not wish to receive an abortion or who carry their unborn baby to term," the bill states.

Title IX, which prevents discrimination based on sex, extends protections to pregnant students to allow expecting mothers to continue their academic pursuits.

All public and private schools are required to comply with Title IX stipulations, thus concreting into law an opportunity for women to both pursue parenthood and a degree.

Under Title IX, schools are prohibited from excluding expecting mothers from class or extracurriculars. Reasonable adjustments must also be made to accommodate expecting mothers including larger desk spaces, elevator access, and excused absences due to child-related care. Additional time and extensions must also be provided to expecting mothers due to pregnancy-related conflicts.

Additionally, expecting mothers cannot be required to participate in courses or programs designated for pregnant students. However, students can choose to opt-in.

The bill has to date been endorsed by numerous pro-life organizations including Susan B. Anthony List, Students for Life Action, Family Research Council, Feminists for Life, and U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

"Over the past year, SFLAction mobilized our staff and students to share the unique issues that pregnant and parenting students face on their campuses, including lack of education on the laws meant to protect and empower them throughout their education," SFLA wrote in a blog post.

