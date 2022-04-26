'Navigating Queer Sex' panel follows 'Twerking Lessons' in state university's 'Fabulous Friday' series

A poster on display at Dixie State University appeared to promote an event titled “Navigating Queer Sex" panel discussion.

“This is a public STATE FUNDED school. This is what the state of Utah is funding!” says Gracey Payne, who shared the photo on her Instagram.

According to the poster, the event discussed “explicit content" such as "Boundaries-Consent, Overcoming Mental Blocks, Masturbation- 1st Times, STD/STI & Protection, Exploring Sexuality, HRT-Polyamory, and Toys-Kinks."

The event was hosted by Dixie State University’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

DSU student Gracey Anne Payne, a Turning Point USA ambassador, told Campus Reform that the event was part of the "Fabulous Friday" series on campus.

"They have it every month. Last month, they did twerking lessons," Payne stated.

Campus Reform obtained a picture of the "Twerking Lesson & Body Positivity" flyer.

Although Payne said that while she was not opposed to students being taught about boundaries and consent, she did take issue with the event considering that the university is a "state-funded school."

“Many people who live in this community are very conservative and would be appalled to know that their taxes are being used in this manner,” Payne continued Payne.

According to a representative of the DSU LGBTQ+ Student Association, the group helped to host the event.

President of the LGBTQ+ Student Association Sarah Ostler told Campus Reform, “It was exciting for the queer students to have a safe space where they can ask questions about safe sex practices."

"The event turned out super good, and we are planning on having more in the future," she stated.

The group's Instagram also promoted similar events, including a “Queer Prom" for all “LGBTQIA+ identifying and allies” and a “Queer Brunch.”

Campus Reform has reported on numerous sex-related events that have occurred on college campuses.

Prominent universities such as Harvard University, Tulane University, and Ohio State University all hosted similar events during annual sex weeks.

At Harvard, events ranged from “kinks & fetishes” to orgies. One event, titled "Kinks & fetishes & taboos, oh my!" was described as "an interactive class on kinks and fetishes." Another event, "Come together, right now: Orgies 101," taught students about "orgies, group sex, swinging, and polyamory from the 'sex'perts of Choice Social Club."

The event also featured "Sex Weel's first annual F*ck Fest."

Campus Reform also reported on Tulane University’s sex week events, including its “Genital Diversity Gallery.”

The gallery presented “the vast spectrum of genitalia (assigned-male, assigned-female, intersex, trans, and with voluntary or forced surgeries) to destigmatize genitals and celebrate the diversity of bodies that exist.”

Ohio State University's sex week invited students to make Valentine's Day cards for abortion providers.

According to the event’s description, students had the opportunity to “thank abortion providers in Ohio and Texas for the valuable work they do for reproductive rights."

Campus Reform reached out to Dixie State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

