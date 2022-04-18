Kristi Noem bans Critical Race Theory at South Dakota universities
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem recently signed House Bill 1012, which 'protect students and employees at institutions of higher education from divisive concepts.'
'No student or teacher should have to endorse Critical Race Theory in order to attend, graduate from, or teach at our public universities,' Governor Kristi Noem said in a statement.
The legislation's seven-point definition of "divisive concepts" includes: "That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior; That individuals should be discriminated against or adversely treated because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin; That an individual’s moral character is inherently determined by their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin."
The new law effectively bans university requirements at state-funded universities that are based on Critical Race Theory's proposition that "America is institutionally racist and that people are inherently oppressive or oppressed based on skin color."
“College should remain a place where freedom of thought and expression are encouraged, not stifled by political agendas,” the Republican governor continued.
