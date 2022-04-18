Kristi Noem bans Critical Race Theory at South Dakota universities

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem recently signed House Bill 1012, which "protect[s] students and employees at institutions of higher education from divisive concepts."

The legislation's seven-point definition of "divisive concepts" includes: "That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior; That individuals should be discriminated against or adversely treated because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin; That an individual’s moral character is inherently determined by their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin."

The new law effectively bans university requirements at state-funded universities that are based on Critical Race Theory's proposition that "America is institutionally racist and that people are inherently oppressive or oppressed based on skin color."

[RELATED: UPDATED: DeSantis, Noem offer legislation banning Critical Race Theory in public universities]

"No student or teacher should have to endorse Critical Race Theory in order to attend, graduate from, or teach at our public universities,” Noem said in a statement.

“College should remain a place where freedom of thought and expression are encouraged, not stifled by political agendas,” the Republican governor continued.

Campus Reform reached out to Noem's office for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @Leanadippiee on Instagram