University of Florida (UF) students are feeling the effects of inflation.

“The thing that has been affecting most people is gas,” UF student Jackson Rowell told Campus Reform, adding, “I know that is a little different from inflation because we have seen some worldwide events playing a role in the increase of that price. As well as the subsequent handling of those worldwide events by our own government affecting that price.”

“My parents sold my car to accommodate for the bad gas prices,” UF student Colton Langs said.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5 percent over the 12-month-period that ended March. This is the largest 12-month increase since the period which ended in December 1981.

Staff, as well as students, are feeling the economic squeeze as well.

“My biggest worry is paying for groceries,” UF food service worker Charles Goetchius, 61, said to Campus Reform. “I really have no other bills to worry about. Everything is included in my rent, I have no car. But at the same time, I feel for the people who do drive because gas is so dang high. I think it’s Biden’s fault, as he shut down the pipeline.”

In March, the global FAO Food Price Index reached a record 159.3 points.

Some students have already had to drop their meal plans.

“I canceled my meal plan because the high prices pushed me to go for more cost-effective food solutions,” UF student Jaden Wollaver said.

“I’M POOR AND NOW FOOD IS SO EXPENSIVE,” said Cuban American Student Association member Megan Ramon to Campus Reform.

“For the first time, this generation is going to go into a store and not be able to get what they want,” said President of BlackRock Rob Kapito at a conference in Austin, Texas. “And we have a very entitled generation that has never had to sacrifice.”

Campus Reform has contacted UF for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.