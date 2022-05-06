Campus Profile: Kansas State University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Kansas State University is a public university in Manhattan, Kansas. Around 16,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Turning Point USA at Kansas State University

Cats for Life/Students for the Right to Life

Liberal Organizations:

Go Off Sis!

Latinx Veterinary Medical Association at Kansas State University (CVM)

Young Democrats

Black Student Union

Sexuality and Gender Alliance

Gender Collective

oSTEM @ K-State

FEC Data on Kansas State University Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Kansas State University employee political donations contributed 85.20% to Democratic candidates, while 14.80% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Kansas State University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”

COVID-19:

Kansas State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

Campus Reform stories about the Kansas State University:

Kansas State freezes tuition, but charges 'online' and 'privilege' fees

Kansas State University announced in April that tuition for the 2020-21 school year would not increase.

However, the school will charge students extra fees for online learning and campus benefits.

Students are petitioning for these fees to be adjusted.

Kansas State prof: GOP is 'death cult,' Republicans are 'plague spreaders'

A Kansas State University professor called Republicans a "death cult" in a recent tweet.

He asked why there isn't an app to track Republicans, who he called "plague spreaders."

The professor's tweets were in the context of allowing faithful Americans to attend religious services during the coronavirus crisis.

Kansas State offers $140K salary for Women's Studies chair

The Department of Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies at Kansas State University is seeking a new Department Head, offering a salary of up to $140,000, plus benefits.

According to a recent job posting, the new Department Head will teach two classes per year and oversee the department’s other course offerings which include classes such as “Gender and Sex in Sci-Fi," “Black Sexualities," “Food Justice."