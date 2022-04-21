Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Florida A&M University
Campus Profile: Florida A&M University

Florida A&M University is a public HBCU in Florida.

Henry Aleksandrov '22 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Thursday, April 21, 2022 3:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Florida A&M University is a public, historically Black university in Tallahassee, Florida. Around 7,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

  • College Republicans At Florida A&M University

Liberal Organizations:

  • Dream Defenders at Florida A&M University

  • If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

  • NAACP

  • Planned Parenthood FAMU Generation Action

  • Progressive Black Men, Inc. 

  • Stonewall LGBTQA

FEC Data on Florida A&M University Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Florida A&M University employee political donations contributed 77.85% to Democratic candidates, while 22.15% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Florida A&M University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

 COVID-19:

Florida A&M University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

