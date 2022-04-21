Campus Profile: Florida A&M University
Florida A&M University is a public HBCU in Florida. Around 16,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Florida A&M University is a public, historically Black university in Tallahassee, Florida. Around 7,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans At Florida A&M University
Liberal Organizations:
Dream Defenders at Florida A&M University
If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice
NAACP
Planned Parenthood FAMU Generation Action
Progressive Black Men, Inc.
Stonewall LGBTQA
FEC Data on Florida A&M University Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Florida A&M University employee political donations contributed 77.85% to Democratic candidates, while 22.15% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Florida A&M University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Florida A&M University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.