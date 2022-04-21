NEW: Mao bust removed from Washburn University following news report

Washburn University has removed a Mao Zedong bust displayed in the political science department following Campus Reform’s report on the object.

Campus Reform obtained a photograph of an empty display case showing that the Mao bust and other objects had been removed.





Grant Armstrong, a lecturer in the Kansas university's political science department, told Campus Reform that the removal occurred soon after Campus Reform's Mar. 7 report.

[RELATED: Conservative speaker doused during UMKC speech slams chancellor over response]

“Every statue out of that glass cabinet has since been removed," Armstrong said. "It’s very odd that they wouldn't just take out Mao, they insisted on taking out everything."

Other figures previously displayed included Bill Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Mitt Romney.

Washburn University has not issued a statement on the matter and has not responded to Campus Reform’s requests for contact.

Armstrong also spoke to Campus Reform about political bias on campus, referencing the recent controversy over Washburn President Jerry Farley's comments about Michael Knowles' Mar. 31 speaking event.

[RELATED: UPDATED: Professor's race-based class participation policy inspired by Chairman Mao]

Campus Reform covered the controversy in which Farley called the Daily Wire host a public figure who has a “history of inciting fear and distrust."

In 2020, Washburn also made national headlines for removing statues of Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin.

Campus Reform reached out to Jerry Farley and Tom Prasch for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.