WATCH: Streetman on campus free speech trigger warnings, and more

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Abigail Streetman speaks about a free speech warning sign that was photographed on Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).



The sign read “ATTENTION FREE SPEECH BEING EXERCISED AHEAD[.] Topics could be upsetting to some," and informed students of options to combat this free speech, which include: “engage in a civil manner,” and “decline respectfully.”



IUPUI has also been issued a “yellow light” rating from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. This rating means that the school has “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.”



Streetman points out that a similar sign was also spotted at Colorado State University this year.

This week, Campus Reform correspondent Eric Suarez joins the countdown to discuss Obama’s DHS secretary canceling a graduation speech at Vassar College due to criticism from students.

Streetman also discusses a proposed bill in Louisiana that will prohibit university students, faculty, and staff from accessing “sexually explicit” content on public university wifi.



Watch the episode above for full coverage of all of these stories.



