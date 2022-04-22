Communist Party rebrands itself for the ‘future of leftism and communalism’

The Communist Party at the University of Florida (UF) has officially “come back” after disbanding following the Student Government spring elections.

The party announced the "renewal" of the group in an Apr. 10 Instagram post labeled "Letter on the Return of the UF Communist Party." Part of the rebranding will include operating under a new account and logo.

"It is with great pride that I thus announce the renewal of our fight for freedom and justice for leftist individuals, and for the future of leftism and communalism that will bring forth a new age of love and prosperity," the post reads.

“Leftism has been a force suppressed far too long on campus spaces,” the post stated. “We, as free individuals, have the right to practice and promote our ideology. Especially so when that ideology is so current and important for the liberation of all oppressed peoples under the current Capitalist mode of production.”

The post continued by stating that the party is “officially ‘back’” and will “push for the abolition of oppressive states and the fight for the freedom of existence, we will not be silenced.”

Alek Maldonado, a junior at the University, stated to Campus Reform that he wonders what the Communist Party considers as the “oppressive state that they seek to abolish.” He further stated that “this is concerning because these are very vague terms.”



As Campus Reform previously reported, the Communist Party at UF ran for student government in the fall of 2021. The party had participated in elections under the name of the "Socialist Party," but became the "Communist Party" in March 2021.



During the fall 2021 elections, the highest percentage of the vote that a Communist Party candidate collected was 5.49%, according to university results released on Sept. 29.



During the spring 2022 elections, the highest percentage that a Communist candidate received was 5.74%, according to university results released on Feb. 23.

The rebranding campaign began after the spring results were announced.

According to The Independent Florida Alligator, the Student Government parties were required to submit a “supporting petition with 500 signatures by Feb. 1 to qualify.” Former Communist Party president Alfredo Ortiz explained that his organization “did not reach this qualification,” but several candidates from the group still ran for Senate.

The previous Communist Party platform consisted of abolishing the "two-party" Student Government system, following the "demands" of the UF Food Justice Coalition, eliminating gendered restrooms, and realizing student debt relief.



Campus Reform reached out to the University of Florida, Oritz, and the Communist Party for comment, the story will be updated accordingly.