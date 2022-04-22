MI Senate passes resolution opposing COVID mandates on college campuses

The Michigan Senate passed a resolution opposing COVID-19 mandates at both public and private universities in the state on Wednesday.

Senate Resolution No. 128, sponsored by Senator Kim LaSata, “oppose[s] mandates related to COVID-19 at all public and private colleges and universities in Michigan.”

The text opposes both vaccines and masking, as well as restrictions including "mandatory" online classes and building closures.

The resolution passed the Senate in a 22-15 vote.

“Another year of these policies is not only unnecessary but will continue to cause students to fall behind and take away opportunities from those who have worked hard and are pursuing a career path at one of our state institutions,” LaSata said in a press release following the vote.

The resolution refers to declining enrollment as a reason for opposing mandates. According to the text, enrollment at four-year public and private schools have declined by 9.5 percent and 6 percent, respectively, from 2020 to 2021.

Further, public two-year colleges saw over a 20 percent decrease from fall 2019 to fall 2020.

These declines, coupled with the growing number of workforce vacancies, “creates a clear need for an educated workforce to compete with our neighboring states and beyond,” the text argues.

Additionally, the resolution argues that vaccine mandates and building closures “create barriers” for students seeking a higher education degree, while mandatory masks and regular testing create “opportunities for postsecondary institutions to discriminate between vaccinated and unvaccinated students.”

“We should be doing everything we can to encourage, not discourage, students to seek job training and postsecondary degrees, especially when the potential barriers are not essential – 60 percent of the population in this state is already fully vaccinated,” the resolution states.

“Further unnecessary mandates will result in increased resentment and resistance, not compliance," the resolution continues.



