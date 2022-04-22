Campus Reform | MI Senate passes resolution opposing COVID mandates on college campuses
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

MI Senate passes resolution opposing COVID mandates on college campuses

The Michigan Senate passed a resolution opposing COVID-19 mandates at both public and private universities in the state on Wednesday.

The text opposes both vaccines and masking, as well as restrictions including 'mandatory' online classes and building closures.

Trending
1
NEW: Mao bust removed from Washburn University following news report
By Amanda Mayer '24
2
Course at Utah college lets class 'watch pornographic films together'
By Ben Zeisloft '22
3
Debate tournament banned White students from competing
By Amanda Mayer '24
4
These universities are hosting Lavender Graduations this spring
By Logan Dubil '23
5
WATCH: SUNY Prof defends 'adult-child sex,' saying 'I don't think it's blanket wrong at…
By Celine Ryan Ciccio
6
Student leader who wants 'Black people' to learn that 'they are superior' says his view…
By Katelynn Richardson '22
Mckenna Dallmeyer '22 | Virginia Senior Campus Correspondent
Friday, April 22, 2022 2:00 PM

The Michigan Senate passed a resolution opposing COVID-19 mandates at both public and private universities in the state on Wednesday. 

Senate Resolution No. 128, sponsored by Senator Kim LaSata, “oppose[s] mandates related to COVID-19 at all public and private colleges and universities in Michigan.”

The text opposes both vaccines and masking, as well as restrictions including "mandatory" online classes and building closures. 

The resolution passed the Senate in a 22-15 vote.

“Another year of these policies is not only unnecessary but will continue to cause students to fall behind and take away opportunities from those who have worked hard and are pursuing a career path at one of our state institutions,” LaSata said in a press release following the vote.

The resolution refers to declining enrollment as a reason for opposing mandates. According to the text, enrollment at four-year public and private schools have declined by 9.5 percent and 6 percent, respectively, from 2020 to 2021. 

[RELATED: Mask mandates are back on campus. But they go against CDC guidance.]

Further, public two-year colleges saw over a 20 percent decrease from fall 2019 to fall 2020. 

These declines, coupled with the growing number of workforce vacancies, “creates a clear need for an educated workforce to compete with our neighboring states and beyond,” the text argues.

Additionally, the resolution argues that vaccine mandates and building closures “create barriers” for students seeking a higher education degree, while mandatory masks and regular testing create “opportunities for postsecondary institutions to discriminate between vaccinated and unvaccinated students.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Vaccine policy switch may put doctoral student's future in jeopardy]

“We should be doing everything we can to encourage, not discourage, students to seek job training and postsecondary degrees, especially when the potential barriers are not essential – 60 percent of the population in this state is already fully vaccinated,” the resolution states. 

“Further unnecessary mandates will result in increased resentment and resistance, not compliance," the resolution continues. 

Campus Reform reached out to LaSata for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this