WATCH: Title IX protects women. Keep it that way.





Title IX was enacted by Congress in 1972 to prevent discrimination based on sex in "any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance." In its 50-year span, it has opened up doors for women and girls in numerous fields, including sports.

Now, the Biden administration is attempting to extend Title IX protections on the basis of gender identity.

As Campus Reform previously reported, the Biden administration aimed to finalize the change in April. With only days left in the month, there is no new update as of this reporting on that timeline.

The proposal, which would allow men to compete in women's sports divisions, contrasts 15 states that have imposed gender-specific mandates on athletics.

On Apr. 4, twenty-six "diverse organizations" banded together to pen a letter to the Office for Civil Liberties in the Department of Education demanding that Title IX be left untouched.

"As any other interpretation would exceed the Department’s statutory authority under Title IX, any policy regarding the extension of Title IX to gender identity must emerge through the legislative process, not rulemaking," the letter argues.

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with representatives from two organizations opposing the Biden administration's proposed changes to Title IX: Executive Director of Speech First Cherise Trump and Southeastern Legal Foundation Litigation Director Braden Boucek.

"The administrations anticipated changes of Title IX propose a new definition of sex that rolls back 50 years of advancement for women's sports," Boucek said.

He continued, "This completely ignores the language structure and purposes of Title IX as it was passed by Congress."

According to Trump, changes to Title IX have larger implications to consider.

"What are young females going to do in high school when they are supposed to be looking for sports scholarship opportunities?" she asked. "Are they going to be competing against men for these scholarship opportunities?"

"The irony is just unreal here, because your going to be seeing women being discriminated against in all these field," she stated.

The 26 organizations weren't alone in expressing dissent. Campus Reform recently reported on 15 states' Attorneys' general who also sent a letter to the Office for Civil Liberties demanding that the changes to Title IX are tabled.

