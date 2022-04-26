Campus Reform | Elon Musk's Twitter grab is making academics angry, nervous
Elon Musk's Twitter grab is making academics angry, nervous

Twitter's board agreed to Musk's buyout offer on Monday.

After the tech mogul purchased Twitter for $44 billion, professors took to the platform to criticize Musk.

Peter Cordi | Reporter
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 6:15 PM

Liberal academics are fretting about Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media company Twitter.

After the tech mogul purchased Twitter for $44 billion, professors including Columbia Journalism School Professor Alexander Stille took to the platform to criticize Musk.

University of Virginia PhD candidate and self-described "newbie professor at a SLAC" Stephanie K. Lawson sought alternatives to Twitter after new broke of Musk's purchase.

Nina Turner, a former Cuyahoga Community College professor, attributed Musk's success to a "rigged system" of "unfettered capitalism."

She further called him an "oligarch" drawing a contemporary parallel to Russian oligarchs and their connection to an authoritarian regime.

Jennifer Ortiz, an assistant professor at Indiana University Southeast, criticized Musk for spending billions to buy the company instead of giving away his money for charitable purposes. 

Musk has previously donated $5.7 billion to charity.

Joshua B. Grubbs, a psychology professor at Bowling Green State University, admitted that "most academics hate Elon" and called the decision to purchase Twitter "petty."

Other liberal college professors took issue with Musk's use of the word "freedom," including Robert Reich from the University of California Berkeley.

The Berkeley professor and former labor secretary wrote a piece for the Guardian further criticizing Musk's push for free speech.

Author of How to be Anti-Racist and Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi tweeted out the article in agreement.

San Diego State University Professor Jaclyn A. Siegel mulled leaving the platform as well. She declined to comment on the matter.

Siegel's tweet prompted another Twitter user describing himself as a professor to question why other academics are characterizing the purchase of Twitter as a "calamity," asking "Can't we fight bad ideas with better ideas?"

Musk previously stated his reasoning for investing in the social media platform.

"I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," he said according to CNBC reporting

Musk explained what free speech means to him in a Tweet.


Campus Reform reached out to all professors mentioned in this article except for Andrew Walsh and Stephanie Lawson who could not be reached. This article will be updated accordingly.

