Campus Reform | Socialists' 'safe sex week' display featured 'new and unused sex toys'
Socialists' 'safe sex week' display featured 'new and unused sex toys'

The University of Central Florida's Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter recently hosted its first "safe sex week" that featured activities and sex toy displays.

Events during the group's “first ever safe sex week” included a rally and protest of the controversial “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

Terrance Kible '24 | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 2:37 PM

The University of Central Florida's (UCF) Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter recently hosted its first "safe sex week" that featured activities and sex toy displays.

The week-long activities ran from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15.

YDSA tabled outside of the Student Union on Apr. 11 and Apr. 14. There, the group provided "free condoms/lube/dental dams" and handed out safe-sex guides. Distributed information included topics such as "eating a**, BDSM etiquette, fat positivity, and more!!" 

Campus Reform obtained photos of the table. YDSA did not respond to Campus Reform's request for comment, but tweeted the assurance that the toys were "new and unused."

In addition to tabling, on Apr. 15 the group apparently screened an episode of The Principles of Pleasure, a Netflix miniseries “that celebrates the complex world of women's pleasure - and puts old-fashioned myths to rest.”

The group dubbed the miniseries as a “show on womxn’s pleasure” and expressed the “hope you ‘come’ through[,]” complete with a winking emoji and gay and trans pride flags.

Campus Reform contacted all organizations involved. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @terrancekible on Twitter

