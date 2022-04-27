Socialists' 'safe sex week' display featured 'new and unused sex toys'

The University of Central Florida's (UCF) Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter recently hosted its first "safe sex week" that featured activities and sex toy displays.

The week-long activities ran from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15.

YDSA tabled outside of the Student Union on Apr. 11 and Apr. 14. There, the group provided "free condoms/lube/dental dams" and handed out safe-sex guides. Distributed information included topics such as "eating a**, BDSM etiquette, fat positivity, and more!!"

04/11 & 04/14: tabling at the student union from 10 AM-4PM. come pin the clit on the labia, get free condoms/lube/dental dams, and learn about eating ass, the G spot, BDSM etiquette, fat positivity, and more!! pic.twitter.com/2ikV9sb3RQ — YDSA at UCF (@ucf_ydsa) April 6, 2022

Campus Reform obtained photos of the table. YDSA did not respond to Campus Reform's request for comment, but tweeted the assurance that the toys were "new and unused."

As a part of our festivities, we are focusing on queer pleasure, as well as other forms of pleasure that are typically stigmatized like BDSM. All of the items at our tabling, including the new and unused sex toys, condoms (both internal and external), packets of lube 5/11 — YDSA at UCF (@ucf_ydsa) April 12, 2022

In addition to tabling, on Apr. 15 the group apparently screened an episode of The Principles of Pleasure, a Netflix miniseries “that celebrates the complex world of women's pleasure - and puts old-fashioned myths to rest.”

The group dubbed the miniseries as a “show on womxn’s pleasure” and expressed the “hope you ‘come’ through[,]” complete with a winking emoji and gay and trans pride flags.

