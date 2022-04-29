Johns Hopkins made multiple COVID policy changes in April

Johns Hopkins University reinstated its mask mandate and semi-weekly COVID-19 testing for undergraduate students earlier this month.

The Maryland university cited an increase in cases following spring break when announcing the new policy. Graduate students have needed to test for COVID-19 once per week.

On Apr. 22, Johns Hopkins reverted to a mask optional policy for certain parts of campus but continues to require them in "classrooms, lab- and studio-based classes, and other spaces where instruction takes place, as well as in common areas of residence halls and in Homewood/Peabody dining facilities (except when actively eating or drinking)."

"Masking is optional for those who are vaccinated and boosted in administrative spaces, research labs, public spaces, athletic facilities, and non-classroom communal spaces," the website states.

Johns Hopkins student Hanting Wong told Campus Reform that the culture of masking at the university never faded away.

“Even when mask restrictions were lifted I would still see at least 95% of students still wearing masks at all times and basically 100% of students wear masks when indoors," Wong said.

“It’s not really a step forward or backward," Wong added. "It’s simply an acknowledgment of the current situation by the university.”

Though the vaccine requirement remains in place, Johns Hopkins is ending the testing requirement Saturday.

Campus Reform contacted Johns Hopkins University for comment and was referred to Vice Provost for Student Health and Well-Being Kevin Shollenberger's Apr. 6 statement announcing the post-spring break changes.

