Here are even more colleges inviting liberal commencement speakers

This spring, graduating college students across the country will hear commencement speeches from liberal politicians, woke CEOs, and social justice activists.

Campus Reform reported earlier this month on notable leftists that will speak at spring 2022 graduation ceremonies. Below is a roundup of additional commencement speakers grouped by profession.





Social Justice Activists

Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, will speak at Worcester State University on May 14. She has spoken in favor of the "Black power" platform and the Black Lives Matter movement.

NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho is speaking at the University of Texas at Austin on May 21. Acho's book, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, "explains the vital core of such fraught concepts as white privilege, cultural appropriation, and 'reverse racism.'"

NBA star Dwyane Wade, who is "committed to using his platform to help advance racial justice and LGBTQ equality.," will speak at Marquette University on May 22. Wade co-founded the Social Change Fund, which promotes the anti-police "No Justice, No Peace" rhetoric on its website.

Latino USA founder Maria Hinojosa is addressing students at Rutgers University-Newark on May 16. In 2020, Hinojosa moderated the talk “Women Lead: A Conversation on Social Justice,” an event at the New York Women's Foundation that featured "1619 Project" author Nikole Hannah-Jones.





Woke CEOs

Marc Randolph, CEO and co-founder of Netflix, is addressing Cape Cod Community College graduates on May 25. Last year, Campus Reform reported that Netflix was partnering with Boston University's "anti-racist" scholar Ibram X. Kendi to create movie adaptations of his books.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is speaking at Gallaudet University on May 13. The iPhone maker has launched the "pregnant man" emoji and other icons that support the transgender and non-binary political agenda. Apple also unveiled its "$100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative" in 2021.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra, who was a leading advocate of President Biden's $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" plan, is speaking at Duke University on May 8.





Liberal Politicians

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be the Class Day speaker at Harvard University on May 25. Wu ran on a campaign promoting a "Green New Deal" for Boston.

Loretta Lynch, who served as US Attorney General under the Obama administration, will speak at Harvard Law School's Class Day on May 25.

Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, will speak at Brandeis University on May 22.

President Joe Biden will be speaking at the US Naval Academy on May 27, according to Eye on Annapolis. He is also said to be speaking at the University of Delaware on May 28, while Vice President Kamala Harris will be speaking at Tennessee State University on May 7.

Additionally, Biden’s Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development Samantha Power was invited to speak at Johns Hopkins University on May 22 and the Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, will be speaking at Bard College on May 28.





