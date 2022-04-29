WATCH: Protesters tell student to 'k*ll yourself'





Campus Reform Correspondent William Biagini visited Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee, Florida, to ask students about the “Parental Rights in Education” law.

On Feb. 24, Gov. Ron Desantis (R-FL) signed HB1557 into law. This law sparked massive controversy throughout the entire country.

In response to the passage of the law, the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) recently held a rally and subsequent march from the Legacy Fountain at the heart of the FSU campus to the Integration statue.

“Just the fact that kids can’t be themselves and the fact that it’s supposed to be a law that you can out students is just terrifying to me,” one student who aspires to be a social science teacher told Biagini.

During the march, popular chants included “F**k Desantis," “Trans lives matter,” and “This is what solidarity looks like.”

While William Biagini was reporting for Campus Reform at the march, he was recognized due to his previous work as a journalist. Once recognized by the hostile crowd, Biagini was subject to a significant amount of verbal abuse such as “Kill yourself,” and “Boo transphobe!”