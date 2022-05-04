WATCH: Dr. Peter Berkowitz is teaching Stanford students about 'Conservativism in America'





Students at Stanford University had the opportunity this past academic year to take a class dedicated to conservatism.

The course, titled "Varieties of Conservatism in America," was taught by Dr. Peter Berkowitz and prompted students to "[explore] the conservative movement in America and its principle standard."

"It begins with an introduction to the modern tradition of freedom and America's founding principles since the understanding of conservatism- in the United States as elsewhere- requires some acquaintance with that which conservatives seek to conserve," the description reads.

Berkowitz is a Tad and Dianne Taube Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution.

He sat down with Campus Reform reporter Alexa Schwerha to discuss the content of the course and how it has been perceived on campus.

"In the first place, I hope that they take away what they should take away from any course of liberal education at the university," he said.

Berokowitz also listed questions about conservatism that the class aimed to answer:

"What are the great ideas within this particular tradition? What in the United States are we trying to, at various schools of conservatism, what are they trying to conserve? What are the tensions within the conservative traditions? What are the strengths and weaknesses?"

"But also we want to encourage students to think for themselves, to give them the equipment, not just the information but the habits of mind that enables them to think for themselves," he continued.

Berkowitz said that the course has been well received by the students. Speaking of the students who are enrolled in the seminar, Berkowitz stated that he is "very pleased" by the reception that the course has had.

"Students bring a variety of perspectives and, near as I can tell, all the students enrolled in this class are keen to learn, keen to engage, keen to wrestle with ideas," he said. "I've been quite impressed."

