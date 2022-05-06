U California pushes ethnic studies mandate that Newsom called 'offensive' against Jews

The University of California (UC)is considering a proposal that would require high school students to take an ethnic studies course before being admitted to one of the system's universities.

In response, nearly 2,000 people have reportedly signed a petition addressed to the UC Academic Council that labeled the requirement as "ill-conceived" and "dangerous."

According to the petition, the criteria of the ethnic studies curriculum were developed by a "faculty working group," which includes supporters of a "liberated" version of the course deemed "highly politicized and anti-Semitic."

Tenants of "critical ethnic studies" are embedded in the curriculum, which is described in the petition as being "divisive and harmful."

Eli Nelson, a Jewish student at the University of California San Diego, told Campus Reform that he is “disgusted” by the consideration of this proposal’s inclusion of an anti-Semitic-infused ethnic studies course requirement.

“As the grandson of Holocaust survivors I am appalled that the University of California adopt such a dangerous and irresponsible curriculum,” Nelson said.

The "liberated" course is inspired by the Liberated Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum Coalition and includes the authors of the first draft of the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum that was rejected by the State Board of Education, Jewish News Syndicate reports.

The petitioners state that this curriculum will “incite bigotry and hatred," pointing to empirical studies which have shown that the use of anti-Zionist sentiments in college classrooms has led to an increase in violent anti-Semitic attacks toward Jewish students.

The petition states that the proposed curriculum reflects the "Guiding Principles and Values" of the first draft that was originally struck down by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The first draft of the ethnic studies graduation requirement was pushed by the authors in a 2020 campaign targeting the State Board of Education. The board rejected the draft amidst outrage from the public, state legislatures, and Newson.

In 2020, Newsom refused to sign Assembly Bill 331, which included an ethnic studies graduation requirement for high school students. The petition noted that Newsom was concerned that the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum was "highly politicized" and "overtly antisemitic," and that the State Board of Education would approve the first draft.

Newsom previously called the draft "offensive in so many ways, particularly to the Jewish community," and stated that it would "never see the light of day."

Campus Reform reached out to the Liberated Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum Coalition, UC Academic Senate Chair Robert Horwitz, and the media contact for the UC president’s office, but has not received responses; this article will be updated accordingly.

