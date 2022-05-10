Professor leads pro-abortion campus protest

A professor of Gender and Women's Studies at California State University, Northridge organized an on-campus protest for abortion rights one day after the draft majority opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked.

Campus Reform has reported on pro-abortion campus protests and vandalism in the past week.

The May 3 march was organized by Shira Brown, who also serves as the director of the Women's Research and Resource Center, and drew support from students and faculty, The San Fernando Valley Sun reports.

Protesters marched en route to Arbor Center, the student union, and concluded at Sierra Tower, holding signs and chanting pro-abortion slogans.

Phrases included "abortion rights are human rights" and "no more bloody hangers."

“Obviously we want everybody who cares about this issue to come out and show support,” Brown told the Sun.

The protest featured testimony from attendees, including Administrative Support Assistant in the Department of Asian American Studies Monica Cornejo, who publically decried, "I had an abortion and I'm proud of it," reports the Sun.

CSUN Director of Media Relations Carmen Chandler told Campus Reform that she is unaware of if there will be another protest held on campus.

Campus Reform contacted every organization and individual mentioned; this article will be updated accordingly.