EXCLUSIVE: Adelphi University won't discriminate by 'sex offender status,' according to flyer

A flyer at Adelphi University in New York states that the school will not discriminate against "sexual offender status" in the same way they will not discriminate against sex or gender.

Campus Reform obtained a photo of the flyer.

The photo includes an adjacent flyer, contextualizing the first by defining discrimination, stating the university is "always against discrimination, aka exclusion, loathing, prejudice, hatred and/or intolerance."

The inclusion of sex offenders in the list of categories the university seeks to protect from discrimination contradicts its Anti-Discrimination, Harassment, and Retaliation Policy, which reads:

Both flyers include the Adelphi University logo.

“This Policy prohibits unlawful discrimination, harassment (including sexual misconduct), and retaliation, including derogatory or inappropriate remarks, slurs, or jokes related to any protected class.”

In the past year alone, Adelphi University has already had multiple reported instances of sexual assault and harassment.

On Dec. 11, 2021, Newsday published an article about a male student who was arrested for allegedly recording a female student in a dormitory bathroom. According to the article, the female student who had entered the bathroom “...saw a man enter the same bathroom before he fled in an unknown direction.”

Newsday reported on a second incident last month in which police are invigilating sexual assault at one of the campus dormitories, Earle Hall.

According to the Newsday report, Adelphi spokesman Todd Wilson said that the school will "continue to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation. Beyond the communications sent out to our community yesterday, we cannot comment any further at this time.”

While the event is still under investigation, an arrest was made on Apr. 17.

Adelphi spokesmen Todd Wilson declined to comment.