New 'White Student Accountability Group' is part of a nationwide trend

Turning Point USA obtained an email sent by the University of South Carolina’s College of Social Work that announced the creation of the "White Student Accountability Group."

The group held its first meeting on Apr. 26 via Zoom and was open to social work students.

According to the event description, white social work students were asked to “recognize both their contribution to and responsibility to dismantle racism."

Students were also encouraged “to use their voice, power, and privilege to enact change” and to “support students in developing skills to host similar groups … to expand the community dedicated to racial equity and justice.”

University of South Carolina's Turning Point USA chapter released a statement criticizing the group.

Statement condemning the "White Student Accountability Group" hosted yesterday by the College of Social Work.

“Here at Turning Point USA of UofSC, we believe all people are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights," the statement read. “Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the College of Social Work here on our campus.”

The chapter called the White Student Accountability Group "wrong," "counterproductive," and "anti-American" as it treats people "on the basis of skin color."

"Notions such as white privilege and white guilt do not combat racism and division, they reinforce it," the statement said.

The chapter formally condemned the College of Social Work and demanded that the college and university reevaluate what is promoted to students.

The University of South Carolina isn’t the only college to host white accountability groups.

At the University of California, San Diego, the "White Allyship, Action & Accountability initiative" purports to "holistically and comprehensively promote anti-racism by strengthening white ally engagement in efforts to mitigate bias and to deepen white ally involvement in educating on anti-racism and driving racial equity at UC San Diego."

During the fall semester, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville's College of Social Work promoted a "White Accountability Group" that provided "individuals with an environment and intention to authentically and critically engage in whiteness, white privilege, and hold each other accountable for change."

A complimentary group was offered to "Black, Indigenous, Multiracial People of Color" and was titled "The BIMPoC Group."

The group also aims to “develop and deepen white ally capacity to identify, engage, and actively promote anti-racism and a diverse, equitable, and inclusive campus.”

At Salisbury University, a list of resources is provided for students who wish to start their own accountability groups.

Loyola University Maryland, University of North Texas, and Dominican University also offer similar accountability groups.

Loyola University Maryland, University of North Texas, and Dominican University also offer similar accountability groups.