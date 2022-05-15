WATCH: Student Describes Being Pro-Life at NYU









Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with New York University College Republican President Gianna Guzo in wake of the Supreme Court leak that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

"While NYU CR condemn the leaker of this opinion, we praise this step in the right direction of protecting human life," the group posted to its Instagram story. "This overturn is long over due and there is still so much work to be done."

After posting support for the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the group immediately began receiving backlash from students on campus.

"F*** you subhuman pieces of sh*t," an account replied. "You should feel ashamed and scared to show your faces at this school."

The user stated that he hopes the students are "shamed" and "shunned" from their classes and that they "deserve to feel every bit of hatred that the entire student body feels for people like you."

"Leave our school and f*** off," he concluded.

Guzzo, however, said that she was not surprised by the reaction. Rather, she stated that intimidation are regularly experienced by pro-life students on campus.

Campus Reform has reported extensively on the violent tactics used by the pro-choice movement to silence pro-life students and organizations.

Last week, the pro-choice students at the University of Missouri- St. Louis vandalized a pro-life memorial by throwing the signs in the trash can. The pro-life students, in return, were advised to consistently monitor their property to prevent future disruptions.

Radical actions by pro-choice activists have also disrupted campus communities. Rioters damaged businesses near Portland State University, while a church just off-campus from Colorado State University was vandalized with pro-choice messaging.

