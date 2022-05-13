WATCH: Biden Not Radical Enough For Students









A recent Harvard poll found that 56% of young Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden. Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha went to the University of Maryland to talk to students to find out why the youth vote is pulling their support.

"He's just not as extreme as some students may want him to be," one student responded.

Another student put it simply, stating that Biden doesn't represent the views held by the younger generation.

"Most Young Americans don't actually like Biden. Biden is a democrat. More young Americans are leftists, they're becoming more radicalized," she said.

[RELATED: WATCH: Students disaffected with Biden ahead of the State of the Union]

Main concerns about the Biden administration shared by the students included lack of action on student loan forgiveness, the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade, and the President's age.

"I think we all were expecting a little more," one student admitted. "I'm kind [of] confused what's going on."

"There were a lot of promises made that just aren't turning out," she continued.

Another student admitted that the administration has not met the standard of change that the youth was looking for during the 2020 election.

"We definitely wanted to see a lot of change," she said. "People expected a lot more, like maybe even a woman."

In April, Biden was reported to have told former president Barack Obama that he intends to run again in 2024.

This announcement brought mixed feelings from the students, and many resigned that they would support another 4 years of Biden but another candidate would be preferred.

"If Biden wins the primary, yes," one student said. Another was starker in his response, claiming he only "wants someone who's younger."

[RELATED: WATCH: Students desperate to replace Biden in 2024]

In the 2020 election, Biden won 65% of the youth vote. Now that the support is wavering two years into his first term, students suggested that people didn't actually vote for Biden as much as they voted against President Donald Trump.

One student told Campus Reform that he believes young people might be starting to regret their vote, but that they had "no other choice."

"A lot of the votes weren't necessarily in support of Biden," one student admitted. "Nobody was considering what happens if Biden isn't doing a great job."

One student suggested that she doesn't "think any young people would have preferred to have voted for Trump."

Follow the author on Twitter: @Alexaschwerha1



