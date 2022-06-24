BREAKING: SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier today.

This ruling Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ends nearly 50 years of federal protection for abortion, shifting the issue back to the states.

Six justices ruled in favor of the plaintiff, with Justice Samuel Alito writing the majority opinion.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely—the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment," the majority opinion reads.

The official vote came nearly 8 weeks after an unidentified party leaked Alito's draft opinion.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barett, Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts, and Brett Kavanaugh voted in support of Dobbs. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elana Kagan dissented.

Since the leak, Campus Reform has reported on pro-abortion protests and vandalism across college campuses.

At Harvard University, students from Harvard Right to Life bore the brunt of insults as they counter-protested a May 4 demonstration. Catholic News Agency reported that the students were “subjected to a slew of insults and obscenities” and accused of trying to convert students to be “Jesus freaks.”

At Stanford University, the College Republicans posted a video of pro-abortion students washing away chalked messages defending the unborn. The offended students said that the messages were harmful to women and not protected by the First Amendment because it was similar to yelling fire in a crowded theater.

At Eastern Michigan University, a pro-life demonstration was painted over with the sentence “I [love] Abortion, Love, Jesus,” and a drawing of a dead baby. In Missouri, pro-choice students at the University of Missouri- St. Louis vandalized a pro-life display that featured over 2,000 pink flags in the shape of a cross.

Part of the display was later found in a nearby trash can.

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news story and will this article be updated.

