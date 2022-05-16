University holds 'Undocu-Graduation' for illegal immigrants

Video
California State University, Northridge recently held a special graduation event for 'undocumented and mixed-status' students.

Though illegal immigrants in California are not eligible for federal assistance, they can receive state aid.

Katelyn Rafferty '23 | Arizona Campus Correspondent
Monday, May 16, 2022 6:18 PM

The event was sponsored and funded by the University Student Union Dream Center.

Students officially graduating in Fall 2021, Spring 2022, and Summer and Fall of 2022 were all included in the May 7 “Undocu-Graduation" ceremony. 

[RELATED: Illinois State University promotes scholarship for illegal immigrants]

The purpose of the event, according to CSUN, was “to celebrate your hard work, resilience and dedication in earning a degree” as “mixed-status” or “undocumented” Matadors. 

The university held the same ceremony in 2019. 

Institutions in the California State University system are publicly funded. Though illegal immigrants are not eligible for federal assistance, they can receive state aid.

[RELATED: VA Gov. Northam makes undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition, assistance program]

The California Dream Act allows illegal aliens access to “state financial aid, including Cal Grant A & B Entitlement awards, Cal Grant C awards, institutional grants and community college fee waivers”.

Northridge "has the largest number of documented students" out of the entire University of California and California State University systems, according to CSUN Today reporting.

Campus Reform reached out to California State University, Northridge for comment; this article will be updated accordingly. 

